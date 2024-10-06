The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018, Big Brother was axed. But last year (2023), five years after it was last seen on UK TV screens, it returned on ITV.

The hit reality show is back for a new series in 2024 with AJ Odudu and Will Best retuning as hosts.

Its all kicks off tonight (Sunday, October 6) with the live launch as a new group of contestants enter the Big Brother house.

Jordan Sangha was crowned winner of Big Brother series 20 last year, but who will be champion in 2024?

The new series of Big Brother will begin with the Live Launch on Sunday (October 6).

Big Brother: Live Launch will air on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm and will be followed by Big Brother: Late and Live at 10.50pm.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm and will be followed by Big Brother: Late and Live at 10pm.

First look at Big Brother 2024

While the cast of housemates taking part in Big Brother 2024 is yet to be revealed, fans have been given an sneak peek at the new look house.

From the kitchen and living area to the bedroom and garden, the entire Big Brother house has been given a makeover since the last series.

Even the famous Diary Room Chair has had a revamp ahead of the new series.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Big Brother said: "There’s adding a splash of colour, and then there’s this.

"The Big Brother House is ready for some new Housemates."

Big Brother returns on Sunday, October 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.