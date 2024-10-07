The streaming service is home to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Star and more.

Disney+ first launched in the UK back in March 2020 with the simple single tiered price of £5.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

In February 2021 that price jumped to £7.99 per month and £79.90 for an annual subscription.

Before in November 2023, Disney+ introduced a new three-tier system:

Standard plan (with ads) - £4.99 per month

Standard (without ads) - £7.99 per month / £79.90 per year

Premium - £10.99 per month / £109.90 per year

Disney+ to increase subscription prices in UK

Now Disney+ is set to increase subscription prices once again, according to Cord Busters.

Disney+ is set to raise prices in the UK again, with increases coming October 17. Standard plan jumps to £8.99/month, Premium to £12.99, and annual plans are also going up. Existing subscribers will see new rates at next billing. Here's the full breakdown https://t.co/rL12I0TVX5 — Cord Busters UK (@cordbusters) October 4, 2024

The price for a Standard (with ads) plan will remain the same at £4.99 per month, however the other two tiers will be subject to a price hike:

Standard (without ads) - will increase from £7.99 to £8.99 per month / £79.90 to £89.90 per year

Premium - will increase £10.99 to £12.99 per month / £109.90 to £129.90 per year

When will this Disney+ price hike come into affect?





This latest increase in price for Disney+ subscriptions in the UK will come into affect from October 17, Cord Busters reports.

This latest subscription price hike comes after it was revealed Disney+ will begin charging users if they share their account with someone outside their household.

The change will mean that the primary account holder will be charged an extra £4.99 a month (nearly £60 a year) if they do share Disney+ with anyone from another household.

The system will work similarly to Netflix's password-sharing scheme and will offer the chance to 'buy an extra member'.