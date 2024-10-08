Tree work

An application to fell and remove a willow tree at the back of The Rectory, Grosmont, has been approved by a delegated officer.

Extension plans

Plans to replace a side extension at Tump Cottage, Talycoed Road, Llantilio Crossenny, to create a garden store and potting shed have been approved by a delegated officer.

New access

A part-retrospective plan for new access, security fencing, landscaping and cladding on part of a roadside wall of a warehouse at Mandarin Stone, Units 1-5 Valley Enterprise park, Hadnock Road, Monmouth, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Dormer plans

Plans to construct a new dormer window at 1 Dumfries Close, Llanfoist, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Garden office

An application to change the use of land at Hendy Farm, Hendy Lane, Great Oak, Bryngwyn to build a new garden office for domestic use has been given the go ahead by a delegated officer.

Plans withdrawn

Plans for a new dwelling within the residential curtilage of Croes Faen Bungalow, Pentwyn Lane, Penallt have been withdrawn.

Extension yes

An application for a single storey side extension with internal alterations at Lower Llantrothy Barn, Waste Road, Dingestow, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Plans approved

A delegated officer has approved plans to add three rooflights on the front roof and a Juliet balcony at Cae Caws Barn, Penygarn Road, Penallt.

Pods plan withdrawn

Plans for three pods for tourism accommodation at Usk Barn, Upper Prescoed Farm, Llanbadoc, have been withdrawn.

Extension approved

Plans for a rear dormer, porch and single storey extension at 19 Stuart Avenue, Chepstow, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Drinking establishment

Plans to change the use of Unit 1, St Marys Arcade, Chepstow, into a 'drinking establishment' have been withdrawn.

Nursery play area

A delegate officer has approved plans to covert a section of the private parking area into a nursery play area and to fence off a section of the car park to enable easy access to the play area at ladybird Craft Centre, 62-64 Newport Road, Caldicot.

Porch yes

Plans for a new porch at Cropthorne Farm, Main Road, Portskewett, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Extension go ahead

Plans for a side extension at 8 Duchess Close, Monmouth, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Garage conversion

Plans to convert a garage into a bedroom and replace the garage door with a wall and window at 8 Jordan Close, Rockfield, Monmouth, have been approved by a delegated officer. The plans also include the installation of a rooflight in the front roof space.

Tree work

An application to reduce the height and width of a maple tree by 30 per centre at 30 Victoria Street, Abergavenny, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Poultry plans

Plans to build two additional poultry units and associated infrastructure at Coombe Farm, Shirenewton, have been approved by the planning committee. Coombe Farm is an established poultry farm.

Refurbishment work

A delegated officer has approved plans to refurbish the former Coach House restaurant at St John's Street, Monmouth to provide a mix of uses including business, a dwelling used for commercial short-term letting not longer than 31 days for each period of occupation, and for the sale of food or drink consumption on the premises.



Tree reduction

A delegated officer has approved plans to reduced the size of a mature magnolia tree at the end of the garden at 9 St James Street, Monmouth. The work was recommended by a tree surgeon as the treet partly overhands the new car park on Wyebridge Street.

