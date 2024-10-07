The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018, Big Brother was axed, however, it returned in 2023 on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Contestants will have several rules to follow when in the Big Brother house but can they take a nap during the day?

Can contestants nap on Big Brother?





In the previous series of the reality TV show, Big Brother decided when contestants got to sleep and stated that napping during the day was banned.

Previous Big Brother runner-up Deborah Agboola claimed the show banned daytime naps, as reported by The Mirror.

She said: “You cannot stay up as long as you want. When producers feel like they’ve filmed enough you will get a signal like ‘everybody it’s bedtime'.

“You kind of get the signal like ‘right we’ve filmed enough, we’ve got the content that we need’ and that’s it.

“The producers would wake you up, they would say like ‘this is Big Brother, Deborah wake up’ and it’s not even like you’re sleeping, even if they just heard one snore.”

She went on to say that Tom Barber, from her season, would often try to sleep using his sunglasses before being told to take them off.

"You’re not allowed to sleep during the day, that is the number one rule,” she explained. “Because you are filming, if you’re sleeping there’s no content.”

This rule also continued into the reboot of the series, as revealed by contestant Zak Srakaew.

Speaking to Virgin Radio, he said: "You're not allowed to go back to sleep, you're not allowed to take naps."

He continued: "You can't just randomly take a nap. As soon as you take a nap, you hear 'Please do not sleep during the day'.

“They were so on it. The cameras were everywhere. They heard every single conversation, they heard certain things we weren’t allowed to talk about, certain things we couldn't say.

"As soon as we did something, they were just on it. There's no moment that could slip by."

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX on weekdays and Sundays from 9pm.