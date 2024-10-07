The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy claims Rooney has inflated her £1.8million costs from their legal battle, according to The Sun.

This allegedly includes £2,000 for one of Rooney's lawyers to stay at a five-star London hotel, with a £225 food and mini-bar tab.

It comes almost five years since the 'Wagatha Christie' situation started when Rooney, who is the wife of former England striker Wayne, accused her former friend of leaking stories about her to the press.

Vardy was ordered to pay 90% of Rooney’s legal costs after unsuccessfully suing her for libel.

A source told The Sun: “As far as Becky is concerned, they have been trying to pick her pockets because they think they can get away with it.

“They underestimated their costs and are over-billing her.

“From the costs of experts to legal fees, the figures are ludicrous.

“They’ve taken a kitchen sink approach and are trying to get as much out of her as they can.

“Why on earth would her lawyer need to have dinner at somewhere so exuberant that cod costs £52 — and expect Becky to foot the bill?

“Becky won’t stand for it.

“She will keep fighting in court until she feels there is a fair outcome.”

The final libel bill is more than three times higher than the £540,000 Vardy had originally budgeted for.

A preliminary hearing is set to begin today (Monday, October 7) at the High Court.

The Sun adds: "Her [Vardy's] legal team argue that many of Coleen’s claims are extraordinary and contain errors.

"They believe there are at least £120,000 worth of costs that have been charged to her which were outside of the time frame for which she should have to pay."