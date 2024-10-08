MAX SPERDUTI, 29, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn, Newport was fined £1,215 and made the subject of a two-year restraining order after pleading guilty to harassment between February 2 and February 26.

He was ordered to pay a £486 surcharge and £400 costs.

GARETH MARSHALL, 32, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £240 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

ESTHER GUSH, 40, of Barrack Hill, Newport must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on March 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

AMY JONES, 29, of Eastview Terrace, Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerphilly Road, Ystrad Mynach on September 14.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLES SMITH, 30, of Mount Way, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Newport Road on April 2.

He was fined £1,038 and ordered to pay a £415 surcharge and £85 costs.

MICHAEL ANNALLS, 38, of Longfellow Road, Caldicot must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

TOMMY CONNORS, 88, of Black Wall Lane, Magor, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on March 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DEWI OWEN POWELL, 31, of Pleasant View, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

AMY TAYLOR, 33, of Brynavon Terrace, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

KAREN GREENAWAY, 63, of St Edward Street, Newport must pay £153 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on March 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JASON FREDERICK HARVEY-HUXLEY, 56, of Lilian Grove, Glyncoed, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CARL HUNT, 33, of Mountain View, Pwllypant, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Church Road, Bedwas on March 4.

MARK LLOYD HAYTER, 37, of Annes Court, Ebbw Vale must pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A467 in Blaina on March 5.