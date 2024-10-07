The warning is in place over the course of eight hours, starting from 4pm today, October 7.

The Met Office have advised that severe rainfall could affect driving conditions, cause flooding and loss of power.

It could also cause cancellations and delays to bus services.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales

Monday 16:00 - 23:59



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/UfzuCrcFiZ — Met Office (@metoffice) October 7, 2024

A spokesperson said: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

"Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, some short term loss of power and other services is possible, delays to train services are possible.

"Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, hail or gusty winds, this most likely close to coasts."

Some areas could see 20-30mm of rain within two to three hours, and others could see 40mm.

The areas covered by the warning area are: Blaenau Gwent; Bridgend; Caerphilly; Cardiff; Carmarthenshire; Ceredigion; Merthyr Tydfil; Monmouthshire; Neath Port Talbot; Newport; Pembrokeshire; Powys; Rhondda Cynon Taf; Swansea; Torfaen; Vale of Glamorgan.

To stay safe during a thunderstorm, they recommend assessing whether it is safe to drive, checking if your property is at risk of flooding and preparing for any power cuts.