Oakfield Cantonese Chinese Takeaway have been issued a one, out of a possible five, for food hygiene.

The popular Chinese restaurant is located at The Shops, Oakfield, NP44 3DX and has over two thousand Facebook followers.

The report states: "Major improvement is necessary to the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future."

The hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage was described as 'generally satisfactory' and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was 'good'.

Read more: A popular supermarket in Cwmbran has received a hygiene rating of one

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.

They run the scheme in partnership with local authorities. For example, Torfaen County Borough Council.

A new rating is given each time a business is inspected by a food safety officer and the frequency of inspections depends on the ‘potential risk to public health.’

The owner of the Chinese was approached for a right of reply. She advised that all necessary changes have been made, they have had a reinspection and are awaiting a new rating.

You can check the food standards rating of any of your favourite pubs, stores and restaurants on the Food Standards Agency website by filtering the name and location.