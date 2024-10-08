Planning applications received by Monmouthshire County Council:

Tree work

Garry Reeder, of Caerau Road, Newport, has applied to fell a willow tree at the back of The Rectory, Grosmont.

Extension plan

An application for a single storey extension at the back of 12 Wedgwood Gardens, Abergavenny, to create a larger kitchen/dining space and a new garden room has been submitted by Mr and Mrs Kiddy of the same address.

New ponds

Natural Resources Wales has applied to create two new ponds on grassland field close to Llanymynech Brook and one its tributaries at Greenmoors, Llandewi Skirrid.

Dormer window

Charles Rayment, of Dumfries Close, Llanfoist, has applied to build a new dormer window at his property.

New home

Bernard Blackwell, of The Willows, Perth-Y-Pia Farm, Llanfapley, has applied to use Tan Y Bryn, Perth-Y-Pia Farm, Llanfapley, as an independent residential dwelling.

Plans for two homes

Mr and Mrs G Parker, of Upper Cae Garw Farmhouse, Trellech, have applied to convert a former stable building to a single family home with associated parking and amenity space at the former stables, Upper Cae Garw Farm, Trellech. They have applied in a separate application to convert a former milking parlour and nissen barn at the same address to a single family home with associated car parking and amenity space.



Area for dogs

David Hampshire, of Estavarney Farm, Monkswood, has applied to retain an enclosed paddock and change its use from agriculture to a dog exercise area.

Annex plan

James Thomas, of Yew Tree Farm, Glascoed, has applied to build a single storey detached two-bedroom annex at the property.

Place to sell farm produce

Laura Pollock, of Lower House Farm Group, Lower House Farm, Llanvair Discoed, has applied to put a 32ft by 10ft shipping container in the farmyard to be used as a base to see produce from the farm and other local produce from the nearby area.

Triple garage plan

Carolyn Stanley, of Skeviot Farm, Bowdens Lane, Magor, has applied to build a triple detached garage at the property.

Glamping pods

Peter Thompson, of Mopla Road, Tutshill, has applied to put six glamping units on land at Golden Hill Farm, Itton Road, St Arvans. They would be used for overnight guest use and the application includes associated decking, footbaths, parking and turning area, secure bicycle storate, a permable communal area and recycling/refuse storate. Minor landscaping to the site is also included on the application.

Change of use

Peter Tang, of the Physio Clinic Bristol, Ltd, Juniper Way, Bristol, has applied to change the use of 27 High Street, Chepstow, to a physiotherapy clinic. He has also applied for window display graphics at the back of the property to obscure viewing of a private treatment space, along with front window display graphics and business signage.

Plans for repairs

Dr Jennifer Brown, of Ifton Hill House, Portskewett, has applied to undertake repairs, internal alterations and division of the existing properties at Ifton Hill House.

From business to home

Karl McGree, of Percus Barn, Devauden Road, Devauden, wants to change the use of the property from a commercial building to a five bedroom house.

Solar panels plan

Charles Boase, of Vauxhall House, Osbaston Road, Monmouth, has applied to install two rows of 14 solar panels at the property.

Disabled access

Andrew Powell, of Grofield Inn, Baker Street, Abergavenny, has applied to build a rear extension to provide an entrance and lobby to the existing building suitable for disabled use.



Extension plans

Plans to extend a bungalow at Stonecroft, Old Stone Lane, Undy, have been submitted by Mr and Mrs J Pinder, of the same address.



