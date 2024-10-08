Gareth Hall, 26, from Newport is also accused of concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property.

The prosecution alleges that he did so in the city between September 30, 2023 and July 9 this year.

No pleas were entered after Hall, of Mill Heath, Bettws appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant is due to appear in court next on October 18.

Hall was remanded in custody by Judge Carl Harrison.

Clare Wilks represented the defendant and Nuhu Gobir the prosecution.