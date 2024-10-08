Billed at the band's 'biggest ever' tour, Stadium Anthems promises to be a jounrey through the band's career - with no hit left behind.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, (October 11) from 9am.

The band is also releasing a new album in 2025.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones said: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited. We should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times."

Tickets for the tour go on general sale via stereophonics.com, ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, myticket.co.uk and for Ireland ticketmaster.ie.

This UK & Ireland stadium tour will see the band perform hits including ‘Dakota’, ‘Have A Nice Day’, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘C’est La Vie’, and ‘A Thousand Trees’, along with songs from the new studio album.

Stereophonics' achievements include eight UK number one albums, 12 UK Top 10 albums, and 11 UK Top 10 singles (including the UK number one single ‘Dakota’).

The group has sold more than 10 million albums, as well as racking-up 1.5 billion global streams and five Brit Award nominations (with one Brit Award win).

Other dates are: June 5 - Belfast Belsonic; June 6 - Dublin St Anne’s Park; June 7 - Cork Virgin Media Park; June 14 - Huddersfield - The John Smith’s Stadium; June 28 - Glasgow Bellahouston Park; and July 4 - London Finsbury Park.

Stereophonics will also be headlining the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday June 21, 2025.