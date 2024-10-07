Run 4 Wales said that it was with "deep regret" they confirmed the death of one of this year’s participants at the Cardiff Half Marathon.

Almost 30,000 people took part in the half marathon that took over the streets of the Cardiff on Sunday morning, October 6.

A spokesperson for Run 4 Wales, who organise the event, said: "The runner was immediately attended to by the medical emergency team at the finish line before being taken to University Hospital of Wales, where they later passed away.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our deepest sympathies go out to the runner’s family.

"In respect for the participant’s family at this difficult time, no further details will be released.”