A MEMBER of a gang who flooded the streets of Gwent and Gloucestershire with drugs made more than £300,000 from crime.
Ashley Bollen, 34, from Caldicot was jailed for eight years in January for his role in a conspiracy involved in trafficking cocaine, amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis.
The defendant was back in Cardiff Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.
Clare Wilks, prosecuting, said Bollen had profited by £307,913.71 selling drugs and had zero assets which could be recovered.
Judge Lucy Crowther said the defendant, represented by Jason Coulter, has to pay a nominal sum of £5 within three months or face one extra day in jail.
In July, another proceeds of crime hearing was told how four of Bollen’s co-conspirators had made £935,000 between them.
Helga Boehm, jailed for four years and 10 months earlier this year, profited by £265,586.39.
She had no assets to her name and had to pay a nominal sum of £1.
Peter Wright, locked up for five years and one month, benefited from crime to the tune of £145,367.50.
He had assets worth £225 which he had to hand over within three months or face an extra seven days in prison.
Charlie Linstead, who was handed a suspended sentence in January, made £338,554.93.
He too had no assets and was told to pay just £1.
Lucy Hart, who also received a suspended jail term, profited by £185,660.89 and had £1,400 which could be seized.
She had three months to hand it over to the authorities or face 28 days in prison in default.
The sentences handed down to the gang in January were:
- Matthew Nicholas, 36, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport jailed for eight years and two months
- Ashley Bollen, 34, of Dewstow Road, Caldicot locked up for eight years and one month
- Peter Wright, 33, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow sent to prison for five years and one month
- Andrew Harris, 48, of High Street, Cinderford, jailed for five years and seven months
- Helga Boehm, 48, of High Street, Cinderford, locked up for four years and 10 months
- Lucy Hart, 27, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow, jailed for 24 months but that sentence was suspended for 24 months. She must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work
- Charlie Linstead, 29, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow was sent to prison for 22 months but that sentence was suspended for 24 months. He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work
- Duncan Peters, 51, of Saxon Place, Sedbury, Chepstow jailed for 24 months but that sentence was suspended for 24 months. He was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am
