Emergency services were called to the house in Morfa Crescent, at around 2.50pm on Saturday October 5.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the bodies are believed to be that of a 72-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man and next of kin are being supported.

A rifle has been recovered from the property. A dog was also found deceased at the address.

The local community is thanked for its patience and understanding by police while cordons remain in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees, from South Wales Police, said: “We understand this incident has shocked and saddened the local community.

“Extensive enquiries are being conducted to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

“We are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations which will confirm the cause of death. Currently, we are not actively seeking anyone else in connections with their deaths.”