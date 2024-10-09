A fake Facebook page titled ‘Newport public transport smart card’ is pretending to offer a ‘bamboo’ card.

It claims a ‘Bamboo card’ by ‘Newport Bus’ provides you with free travel for six months.

The fake Facebook page posted: “Newport Bus invites you to join an initiative to enhance city mobility and promote public transport.

“Get your hands on one of 500 smart cards, offering six months of unlimited travel across Newport for only £2!”

The scam involves other Facebook user accounts in the comment section saying they have purchased and tested out the card.

Residents have posted on social media to ask others if the page and ‘bamboo’ card is real or fake.

Newport Bus has warned passengers that the Facebook page is in fact fake and not affiliated with them or Newport Transport.

The bus company has asked anyone who has seen the page on Facebook to not click any links, report it to Facebook, and block the page.

In a Facebook post, Newport bus said: “We are aware of a promotion on Facebook offering reduced priced tickets.

“THIS IS A SCAM AND NOT US.

“Please do not open the link. Help us by reporting this to Facebook. You can do this by clicking on the three dots on the left-hand side of the advert and clicking Report Post.

“Many thanks!”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Newport Bus added: “this page is not affiliated to Newport Bus or Newport Transport. If you see this page on Facebook, please report the page to Facebook and block it. Do not click the links in their posts.”

A spokesperson for Newport Transport said: “Newport Transport is aware that a false Facebook page has been created using our images to encourage people to provide their bank details in return for discounted travel.

“We have reported the page and their related posts to Facebook and would encourage other users to do the same. If anyone has been a victim of fraud, please contact the police.”