The DWP is urging Tax Credit customers to respond to their Universal Credit notices ahead of their managed migration.

If you fail to respond to your notices in time, it could result in your benefits being stopped.

The process, known as managed migration, is gradually notifying claimants of the legacy benefits of the changes.

What is Universal Credit?





The migration notice must be responded to promptly, with the DWP saying people will have three months to claim Universal Credit or risk losing their benefit entitlements.

The move may well have an impact on the amount of money those currently on legacy benefits receive, with some finding themselves better off and some finding themselves worse off.

However, top up payments will be available for eligible claimants whose payments are reduced as a result of the change.

The top up payments will continue until the claimant’s Universal Credit entitlement matches the amount they were receiving on legacy benefits.

Legacy benefits – such as Tax Credits, Housing Benefit, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance and Income-Related Employment and Support Allowance – are being phased out to bring government financial support into one place and, importantly, the majority of people will not be worse off under Universal Credit.

Anyone who needs support is encouraged to contact DWP ahead of their deadline.

Sir Stephen Timms, Minister for Social Security and Disability, said: “Having three months to make a move may feel like a long time but life can often distract you elsewhere.

“For the best chance to secure your benefit entitlement don’t delay with responding to your migration notice.

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and customers will have the full support of DWP staff to help manage this change.”