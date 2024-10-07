ITV's hit reality show is set to return for a 17th series in 2025 with 12 new celebrities set to take to the ice.

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas won the 2024 edition of Dancing on Ice, beating Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea) and Adele Roberts (BBC Radio 1 presenter) in the final.

But who will be crowned champion in 2025?

Dancing on Ice 2025 full lineup

The 12 celebrities taking part in ITV's Dancing on Ice 2025 are:

Ferne McCann (The Only Way Is Essex)

Mollie Pearce (Traitors)

Sir Steve Redgrave (Olympian - rowing)

Charlie Brooks (EastEnders)

Dan Edgar (The Only Way Is Essex)

Chris Taylor (Love Island)

Chelsee Healey (Hollyoaks)

Michaela Strachan (Wildlife presenter)

Josh Jones (Comedian)

Anton Ferdinand (Former footballer)

Sam Aston (Coronation Street)

Dame Sarah Storey (Paralympian - cycling)

‘I’ve no idea whether I’m going to be good, average or really rubbish’ 😅



Only time will tell as Michaela Strachan joins @dancingonice ⛸️#Lorraine #DancingOnIce #MichaelaStrachan pic.twitter.com/d2wMY0PAoN — Lorraine (@lorraine) October 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will return as hosts of Dancing on Ice in 2025.

Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield last season after the later resigned from ITV, having admitted to having a relationship with a younger male colleague on This Morning.

When does Dancing on Ice start?





Dancing on Ice will return to TV screens in the UK on ITV and ITVX early in 2025.

An exact start date is yet to be revealed by the broadcaster.