The Welsh rock band, which hails from Cwmaman in the Cynon Valley, is made up of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani, Jamie Morrison and touring member Tony Kirkham.

The band is known for songs including Dakota, Have a Nice Day and Maybe Tomorrow, while they also have a hit with fellow Welsh legend Sir Tom Jones - Mama Told Me Not To Come.

Stereophonics announced on Monday (October 7) that they will be going back on tour for the first time in three years in 2025.

Pleased to announce we're heading back on tour in 2025! 💥

Pre-order the forthcoming new studio album before 2pm BST on 8 Oct to get priority access to tickets on 9 Oct at 9am BST

Tickets go on general sale 11 October (9am BST): https://t.co/OBgSb02Ykk pic.twitter.com/KSl41R5Ymg — stereophonics (@stereophonics) October 7, 2024

As part of the band's Stadium Anthems Summer 2025 tour, they will return to Wales where they will perform at Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, on July 12.

This will be their final date as part of the newly announced tour and will follow shows in the likes of London, Dublin and Glasgow.

Stereophonics tour dates

Stereophonics will be playing seven dates as part of their Stadium Anthems tour:

June 5 - Belsonic, Belfast

June 6 - St Anne’s Park, Dublin

June 7 - Virgin Media Park, Cork

June 14 - The John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

June 28 - Bellahouston Park (Summer Sessions), Glasgow

July 4 - Finsbury Park, London

July 12 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

How to get Stereophonics tickets

Whether you're looking to see Stereophonics in Cardiff or at another tour venue in the UK, here is all the information you need on how to secure tickets:

General sale tickets

Stereophonics tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (October 11).

These tickets will be available via the Ticketmaster or Stereophonics websites.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @stereophonics return to Principality Stadium on July 12th 2025!🏟️



Stadium Anthems promises to be a journey through the band’s incredible career, with no hit left behind.



​Tickets for the tour go on general sale Friday 11th October at 9 am at https://t.co/l4cCfsaYOu pic.twitter.com/zcDikp7Dry — Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) October 7, 2024

Pre-sale tickets

For those looking to get in early, pre-sale Stereophonics tickets will be available.

To get access to Stereophonics pre-sale tickets all you have to do is pre-order the band's forthcoming and yet-to-be-announced new studio album by 2pm on Tuesday (October 8) via the EMI UK store.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Once you have done that, you will receive an exclusive pre-sale ticket code for the Stadium Anthems 2025 UK & Ireland Tour.

You will receive the code and ticket link by 9am on Wednesday (October 9).

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Wednesday until 9am on Friday (October 11).