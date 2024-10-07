The collision was between two cars on Sunday evening, October 6, and both cars came off the road and ended up in a ditch on the side of the dual carriageway.

Emergency services, including Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service stopped traffic before closing the road while the two vehicles got recovered.

A woman, 25, was taken to hospital after the crash on Sunday with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A449, heading from Usk towards Raglan in Monmouthshire, at around 5.35pm on Sunday 6 October.

"Officers attended, alongside the fire and rescue service, and the collision involved two cars - a white Nissan Qashqai and a silver grand Vitara.

"The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment; her injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

"We closed the carriageway at around 9.30am, for a short time, on Monday 7 October, to allow the cars to be recovered and towed from the scene.

"The road has since reopened."