Work at Big Pit

Plans for work at Big Pit in Blaenavon have been granted with conditions. The work includes the refurbishment of the old fitting shop in the Black Smith's courtyard into a guides' welfare room. This will include re-roofing, making good of the external walls, lining the inside walls, new floor finish, repairs and replacement to the openings and upgrading the thermal performance to meet the current standards where possible.

Extension plans

Plans for a first floor extension and conversion of the internal garage to a kitchen at 1 Bryn Gomer, Croesyceiliog, have been granted with conditions. The application also included the building of a detached double garage and alterations to the drive.