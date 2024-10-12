While visiting Mamu’s Chai on Chepstow Road in Newport, The Argus noted the addition of a world-famous menu item at the café – the TikTok-famous Dubai chocolate, a blend of rich chocolate, kunafa (also spelled, knafeh) pastry and pistachio paste so we had to try it.

Mamu's Chai offers the viral Biting into the chocolate bar, you expect a snap from the chocolate. But this chocolate was tempered to perfection, perfectly crisp without you losing a tooth. It’s a messy job but it’s rich and sumptuous.

Dubai chocolate, filled with pistachio-flavoured kunafa pastry covered in chocolate and drizzled with pistachio paste (Image: Newsquest) Instead of the crunch from the chocolate, the texture came from the kunafa pastry, a sweet pastry usually found in baklava, seviyan (a South Asian sweet treat) or another variation of Middle Eastern, African or South Asian desserts.

The combination was truly moreish!

While one whole bar for two people may seem like a lot, you will be left flabbergasted at the fact that you can eat it (and keep going) without it weighing you down.

Be warned, it’s addictive and you may want five more - not the best for your waistline, but a truly tantalising experience for the tastebuds.

The Dubai chocolate bar is available from Mamu's Chai for £7.95.

Mamu's Chai is open from 11am until 11pm, and is located on Chepstow Road in Newport.