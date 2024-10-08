David Trickett, 56, from Newport has denied engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation, making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The controlling/coercive behaviour charge includes allegations he threatened to poison her with rat poison and asked her for money for drink and drugs.

Trickett, of Darent Walk, Bettws pleaded not guilty to all counts which the prosecution claims took place between New Year’s Day and September 1.

He is due to stand trial on February 26 next year.

The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Niclas Parry after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.