Collapse the Void, a five piece metal core band originating from all over south Wales, including Newport, Blackwood and Risca, have been left thousands of out of pocket after three guitars were stolen from a car after a gig at the weekend.

Collapse's bassist Sion Hughes first noticed the guitars and guitar bags were missing from his red Peugeot at around 3.30pm on Saturday, October 5, and immediately reported it to Gwent Police.

The thief had allegedly taken one of Mr Hughes' bass guitars and another two guitars belonging to the band's lead guitarist Mike Evans.

Three distinctive guitars were taken (Image: Collapse the Void) According to drummer and vocalist Oli Jones, the band had played a gig at Fuel Rock Club in Cardiff on the evening of Friday, October 4 as planned.

He continued: "At around 8:30pm, the guitars were loaded into Sion’s car at the NCP in Westgate Street.

"Further gear was loaded into the car at around 10:30pm, at which point Sion drove home at that time.

"He didn't notice that anything was missing at this time, and parked his car at his home, in a nearby car park in in Cwmfelinfach at around 11pm that night.

"Sion made sure he reversed the car up against the bushes and trees so there would be no way of anyone getting in through the boot of the car, and went in for the night.

"It wasn't until half three on the Saturday afternoon that he then discovered his bass and Mike's guitars were gone."

Sion Hughes' bass was stolen in the incident (Image: Collapse the Void) The band were due to perform in Bridgend on Sunday evening, and despite the guitars missing, they managed to go ahead with the help of some fellow local bands and guitar repair company CJS Guitars.

Oli told the Argus on behalf of the band: "We are all devastated that someone in the Blackwood area has taken these guitars.

"It's more than £3500 worth of guitars that have been taken, and it's going to be impossible for us to recoup that loss.

"We just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us since we announced the guitars had been taken and all those who are keeping an eye out. We hope we can get them back soon."

Guitarist Mike Evans had two of his guitars stolen, putting the band out more than £3000 (Image: Collapse the Void)

Gwent Police said: "At 4.15pm on Saturday 5 October, we received a report of a theft from a car parked on Twyn Gwyn Road, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly.

"An unknown person is believed to have taken two guitar bags, containing three guitars, from a red Peugeot car sometime between 11pm on Friday 4 October and 4.15pm on Saturday 5 October.

"Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV footage, can contact us via the website, call 101 or DM us on social media, quoting log reference 2400332116.

"You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with details."