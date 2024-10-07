In the full video shown to the court, Hodges was seen assessing the damage before fleeing the scene.

The court heard the father-of-three shouting in an argument with his ex-girlfriend in the moments before he hit the bollard and crashed into a parked Citroen.

He was found to be three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Since the crash, he has been convicted of driving a motor vehicle under the influence, driving dangerously, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop after a road accident.

Newport Crown Court heard on October 4 that Hodges stole and then crashed his mum's BMW, worth £16,000.

Prosecutor Ben Anson Jones said: "On January 28 this year at 8.40am, the defendant crashed his mum's car into a parked Citroen on Oak Street in Abertillery."

"Dash-cam footage shows him driving on tight, narrow streets at speeds up to 65 miles per hour.

"He fled the scene and when police found him, his behaviour was irate and he smelt of liquor.

"Breath tests showed he had 103mg of alcohol in his system. 35mg is the legal limit."

The court was shown the footage, where you could hear Hodges arguing with his ex-girlfriend over the phone.

Hodges' defence barrister asked the Judge, Recorder John Philpott, to consider his poor mental health, and his addiction to alcohol and drugs when deciding an appropriate sentence.

The court heard that the father-of-three attempted to kill himself in June this year and has been 'at rock bottom' after being domestically abused by his ex.

"He has three children. He wants to work and wants to be a good father and realises that he can not do that until he sorts his life out," the defence said.

"It is fortunate that the incident happened early on a Sunday morning with no pedestrians and light traffic."

Recorder John Philpott sentenced Hodges to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and gave him year long driving disqualification with the requirement of a extended re-test if he wants to drive again.