Planning applications received by Torfaen County Borough Council:
Heat pump plans
Plans to install a new heat pump in the enclosed back garden of 2 chestnut Green, Upper Cwmbran, have been submitted.
New Greggs for town
Greggs has applied to change the use of 13-15 George Street, Pontypool to a shop to sell food and drink on the premises and hot food for consumption off the premises.
Orangery plans
Plans have been submitted for a ground floor orangery/rear extension and internal alterations at Lamb House, Caerleon Road, Ponthir.
Extension application
Plans for a part single storey, part two storey extension and front porch at 13 Rhiw Melin, Upper Cwmbran, have been submitted. As part of the plan it is proposed to put in a new window on the side wall and raise the deck at the back.
