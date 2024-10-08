The show will be at the ICC Wales, at the Celtic Manor, on November 1, as part of a four-date tour which will also take in Milton Keynes, Liverpool and Dublin.

Filled with fun activities and opportunities to form friendships while connecting with fellow football card enthusiasts, the event will offer unforgettable experiences from the world of Match Attax to thrill fans, families, and trading card collectors.

There will be limited edition cards, live stage acts, football activities, a trade and swap area, influencer signing, a Match Attax shop and the chance to create your own personalised Match Attax photo card.

The tour will feature cards from the new Match Attax UCC 24/25 collection, which includes the stars such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden and features all the top teams and players from this season’s UEFA Club Competitions: the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to the world of Match Attax, this tour is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the excitement of football and trading cards.

For more information and to buy tickets go to the Topps website.