At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, October 3 councillors were given an update on the progress of the proposal to build five 180 metre high wind turbines on land at Cefn Manmoel Common.

In August 2023, Cenin Renewables lodged plans with the Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) to build five wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 180 metres, as well as an on-site sub-station underground cables and associated works at Manmoel Common.

The site is near Ebbw Vale with part of it over the border in Caerphilly County.

The proposal is classified as a Development of National Significance (DNS), which means both Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly council are consultees rather than decision makers, with Welsh Government planning inspectors deciding the application.

Planning officer Helen Hinton said: “With regards to the Manmoel windfarm you will see that the decision was expected at the end of September.

“We received notification on September 25 that the Welsh Government are extending the determination period on that for the minister to review the inspector’s report up until October 25.

“Hopefully we will be able to present something verbally to members at the November committee.”

During the process Blaenau Gwent submitted a 131 page Local Impact Report (LIR).

This was the council’s opportunity of feeding into the process, by explaining what they think PEDW should take careful note of when deciding the application.

Overall Blaenau Gwent planners believed that the impact of the windfarm would be “negative.”

Councillors noted the update.

A hearing on the application took place in March and according to the PEDW website the planning inspector’s report was handed over to the Welsh Government in May.

But since then, the Welsh Government have gone through a leadership crisis which eventually saw Eluned Morgan replace Vaughan Gething as first minister in August.

Due to this there has been a re-jig of cabinet member responsibilities which has seen the Local Government, and Climate Change brief split up.

Deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies MS is the cabinet secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs while Jane Bryant MS is the cabinet secretary for Housing and Local Government.

Before the turmoil at the top of the Welsh Government Julie James MS who resigned from government in July, was cabinet secretary for Climate Change, Local Government and Planning and would originally have received the planning inspectors report.

Cenin Renewables has said that the proposed development could generate around 61,320 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity per year.

This is equivalent to the annual electricity needs of 19,250 average UK homes

or approximately 59 per cent of households in Blaenau Gwent.