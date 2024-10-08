Multiple reports of rocks or bricks being thrown at passing vehicles on the A467 Risca Bypass have been ongoing since around September 2023, with local councillor Robert Owen saying police are investigating.

Cllr Owen said: "With respect to the issues on the A467 it is indeed very concerning. All I know is that when this first occurred it was on the north carriageway heading towards Crosskeys, stones were being thrown from the vicinity of the old brickworks and I believe the police made some arrests."

Gwent Police have been investigating the continued incidents, which have been happening near the old brickworks on the A467 heading towards Risca.

In March this year, Gwent Police confirmed one person had been arrested for throwing rocks onto the bypass and hitting passing cars.

At the time, the force said a neighbourhood watch team were patrolling in the area.

The damage being done with some of these rocks includes an incident in late 2023 when a paving slab was allegedly thrown against a windscreen, cracking it and narrowly missing the driver.

Since then, there have been further incidents of rocks and bricks being thrown onto cars on the road, with one of the most recent being on Thursday, September 26 at around 5.30pm.

Cllr Owen believes the rocks are now being thrown from the opposite southbound carriageway, with strong bush cover making it harder to catch those responsible.

He said: "This time I believe it is on the opposite carriageway, with stones being thrown from within the bushes. This whole stretch of road has a lot of bush cover so it will be a lot harder to catch the culprits."

Gwent Police have been contacted for an updated statement on the ongoing incidents.