Actor, comedian and writer Tom Segura is coming to Cardiff as part of this his new global stand-up comedy tour ‘Tom Segura: Come Together’.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, October 11.
Tom Segura will be at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on March 23, 2025.
Other dates include Manchester, London, Glasgow and Nottingham.
Segura’s previous world tour, “I’m Coming Everywhere,” sold out venues across the world with more than 300 shows.
He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014).
His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released last year debuted at number one on the platform.
