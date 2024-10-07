South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Road closed because of 'obstruction on road'

Summary

A472 road closure obstruction Newbridge to Pontllanfraith

Traffic
Transport
Pontllanfraith
By Ruby Qaimkhani

Our live feed has now finished.

  • The A472 is currently closed between Pontllanfraith and Newbridge.
  • This is due to obstruction on the road on the A472 Eastbound between A4048 (Pentwyn-Mawr Roundabout) and A467 (Celynen roundabout).

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos