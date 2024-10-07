Big Brother returned to UK television screens on ITV in 2023 after a five year hiatus, with Jordan Sangha being crowned champion.

Now the iconic reality television show is back again in 2024, with AJ Odudu and Will Best also retuning as hosts.

The new series kicked off on Sunday (October 6) with the Live Launch which saw 16 new contestants enter the Big Brother house.

Sixteen new housemates entered the Big Brother house on Sunday (October 6) during the Live Launch show. (Image: ITV)

Meet Izaaz - the Big Brother 2024 housemate from Swansea

One of the new housemates, ready to take on Big Brother 2024, is 29-year-old Izaaz - who originally hails from Swansea.

The sales consultant now lives in London but said he considers himself a "proud Welshman".

Izaaz is the next person to join the Big Brother House… to be honest #BBUK pic.twitter.com/xzURsKUeVE — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 6, 2024

Izaaz said he was "quite chuffed" to have been selected to take part in Big Brother 2024 and was looking forward to the experience.

He said: "I want to go through the experience of going into the house around a group of different and diverse people - backgrounds, cultures, everything.

"I think it would be a great experience to be around that as I’ve never done that.

"As I get older I really want to experience different things and I thought this would be the right time to do it and fortunately for me I have been picked - I’m quite chuffed, I won’t lie!"

When asked what he would bring to the house this series, Izaaz replied: "I’ll bring a lot of happiness and kindness.

"I reckon I’ll be there for a lot of people. I’m not the type of person to fall out with anyone and if I did, I’d make up for it. I think I’ll bring a lot of positivity to the group."

Izaaz said "I'm louder than I look" but is going into the Big Brother house to be himself and is most looking forward to the different tasks.

If he wins, the 29-year-old, single father said he would spend the prize money on his five-year-old son.

Izaaz said: "£100,000 is a lot of money and a good amount of money to try and stabilise a better future.

"I would use it to help my son as he grows older. If I do end up having more kids or a family later on - it’s sustainability for the family later on."

RECOMMENDED READING:

When to watch Big Brother

The Big Brother housemates will once again face nominations, elaborate tasks, live evictions along with varying twists and turns this series.

But its the public that holds all the power, voting throughout the series and ultimately deciding who stays and who goes, with a "life changing" cash prize of £100,000 up for grabs.

Big Brother airs every night (except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm, followed by Big Brother: Late and Live at 10pm.