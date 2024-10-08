Organised by Newport-based St David's Hospice Care, the Light Up a Life outdoor service will take place at the hospice in Malpas.

It forms part of a series of events which take place around the UK during November and December each year organised by the hospice movement.

The events are organised to help families and friends to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones.

Tickets for the Newport event £10 per adult, under 16s are free.

The service will include poems, carols, Bible readings and the names of loved ones displayed at the service within the day hospice building.

Newport Brass Band will be playing festive classics and carols during the evening from the rooftop terrace overlooking the garden.

For more details go to the St David's Hospice Care website.