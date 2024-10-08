This first was includes 18 new GCSE specifications and teaching will begin from September 2025.

WJEC worked with more than 170 teaching staff from more than 100 Welsh schools and more than 50 organisations, including Diversity and Anti-Racist Professional Learning.

Ian Morgan, chief executive at WJEC, said: “The approval of the first wave of specifications reflects a significant milestone in the delivery of a new suite of Made-for-Wales qualifications. Each qualification has been designed to prepare learners for a modern world and are aligned with the four purposes of the Curriculum for Wales.

“We are confident that these qualifications will inspire and engage learners, providing them with new and updated opportunities that will produce well-rounded, informed, and capable learners equipped for future challenges.”

Rachel Clarke, former deputy headteacher and Apex educational consultant at DARPL, said: “We were delighted to work with WJEC in the development of these qualifications, and to see that they truly understand the importance of inclusivity and diversity. The Made-for-Wales qualifications are a wonderful opportunity for learners to engage with materials that include positive representation and will resonate and inspire them.”

To support the delivery of these new qualifications, WJEC will publish a Guidance for Teaching in January 2025.

WJEC will also deliver a tailored schedule of online and face-to-face professional learning opportunities. These free nationwide courses will be delivered by trained subject experts who will provide insight into each qualification and offer pragmatic advice and guidance.

The decision to produce these packs was a result of a comprehensive survey issued by WJEC to all centres across Wales in 2023. The results revealed that the majority of respondents chose editable, blended learning and knowledge organisers as their preferred resources to support teaching and learning.