The two-day festival, focussing on the theme of nourishing the soul of the community, will be led by a team of psychologists who believe that working soulfully with different communities can make a huge difference to physical and mental health.

The festival takes place from October 9 to 10 at Newport Market, and tickets are available on the festival website.

Supported by University of West England Bristol, this event is now in its eighth year.

The festival was founded in 2014 by the British Psychological Society Community Psychology Section as an accessible and engaging alternative to an academic conference. This year, the festival is being co-sponsored by Platfform, a mental health charity based in Wales.

Oliver Townsend, who works for Platfform, said: “When we saw this festival, we knew we had to get involved and support it. Psychology isn’t just a dry, dusty thing or a medical field. It’s about how we survive, live and thrive. It is how we speak to each other, how our communities grow and keep hope despite difficult times.”