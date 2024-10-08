The award is given to any individual or project which demonstrates exceptional skill and expertise or made an exceptional contribution to the profession.

The 2024 winner was the Principality Stadium Roof Walk Experience in Cardiff.

It was a project delivered between WRU, Wire&Sky, Crouch Waterfall, Evans Electrical, and Pro Steel Engineering, and is now known as Scale the Stadium.

Richard Selby, co-owner and director, Pro Steel Engineering, said: "As a collective, we worked extremely well together, and this recognition is testament of that.

"I'd also like to extend this award to everyone who worked tirelessly in our Pontypool factory and on site. We loved seeing this project come to life and hope everyone enjoys the thrills it provides to consumers!

“Our work involved developing structural engineering designs and calculations, adding them into manufacturing drawings, before galvanising and manufacturing the products in the factory in Pontypool.

"The process took over a year and deadlines were hit in order to open as promised. All in all, we added more than 180 tonnes of steel to the existing stadium structure here in Cardiff which it was easily able to accommodate.”