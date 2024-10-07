Independent charity, Crimestoppers, has offered a reward of up to £1k for the anonymous information on the whereabouts of Ryan Sage, a 28-year-old man who is wanted for drugs trafficking offences.

Crimestoppers and Gwent Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Ryan Sage, a 28-year-old from Cardiff

"We are offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charge of Ryan Sage, who is wanted for drugs trafficking offences."

It confirmed that Sage has links to Caerphilly and Newport.

Crimestoppers added: "Tell the independent charity Crimestoppers what you know on the phone or online and stay 100% anonymous. Always."

The reward is not available unless the information is given to Crimestoppers, as opposed to Gwent Police directly.

Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.