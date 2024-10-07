CRIMESTOPPERS are offering a reward for information which could help the police to locate a 28-year-old man from Cardiff who is wanted for drugs trafficking.
Independent charity, Crimestoppers, has offered a reward of up to £1k for the anonymous information on the whereabouts of Ryan Sage, a 28-year-old man who is wanted for drugs trafficking offences.
Crimestoppers said: "MOST WANTED
"Do you know where this person is? Ryan Sage
"We are offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charge of Ryan Sage, who is wanted for drugs trafficking offences."
It confirmed that Sage has links to Caerphilly and Newport.
Crimestoppers added: "Tell the independent charity Crimestoppers what you know on the phone or online and stay 100% anonymous. Always."
The reward is not available unless the information is given to Crimestoppers, as opposed to Gwent Police directly.
Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here