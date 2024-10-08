Lisa Lewis, 55, of Blaenavon, was visiting Keeper’s Pond with her son and his fiancé to get ice cream when she was attacked by a wild horse.

“My future daughter-in-law saw the horses and said 'you've got to come and see them'.

"The next thing I knew was I was being flown into the air - if it had been a young child they could have been killed.

"I just don’t want anybody else to get hurt,” said Lisa.

On August 27, Amanda Rawlings said: “Yesterday, up on Keeper’s Mountain, we witnessed one of the wild horses kicking out both back legs and kicking a lady with force.

“It was quite traumatic to see. She was on the ground for a while as the horse had caught her in the ribs, she was being taken to hospital.

“I am always nervous when I see people amongst them as they are wild and will be looking to protect their young foals, which they have at the moment.

“This is not the first time I’ve witnessed this kind of incident with wild horses. I would hate to see anyone else injured because they don’t realise the dangers.”

In a comment on the post, Amanda added: “I would like to see some signs such as you see in the New Forest, saying, 'keep your distance from the horses', so that people are informed of the danger.”

Lisa Lewis commented on the Facebook post: “I’m the lady. I’m in hospital.”

In a follow-up post, Lisa Lewis said: “I would like to thank everyone who wished me well, whilst in hospital after being kicked by a horse at the keepers. I’m finally out of hospital. On plenty of bed rest.”

“My son lived in Swansea so he took me back to Swansea and I went to the hospital up there so he could be near me,” added Lisa.