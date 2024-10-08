Smile 2 will be shown on October 18. The follow-up to the horror hit of 2022 follows a global pop sensation, who begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events revolving around smiling figures.

More frightfully fun blockbusters make their debut this month, along with eerie family drama The Front Room (October 25), iconic horror tale Salem’s Lot (October 11) and the return of cult favourite Art the Clown, who is causing havoc in Terrifier 3 from October 11.

The Nightmare Before Christmas will be shown on October 25 and the classic Ghostbusters, which celebrates its 40th anniversary, is back at Vue on October 18.

Other Halloween favourites making their way back include Carrie which is fully remastered in 4K and A Nightmare On Elm Street, which marks the 40th anniversary since iconic slasher Freddie Krueger first appeared on the big screen.

Charlie McLeod, general manager at Vue Cwmbran said: ‘This Halloween, we’re thrilled to be able to put on a raft of new and classic films for our scary and spooky film-lovers.

‘From family-friendly comedy horrors to cult favourites, we know how gripping scary films can be and want to provide the very best big screen experience for people to enjoy every laugh and every scare this October.’

Tickets are available at the Vue website.