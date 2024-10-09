Mitchell Blanchard, 30, from Abertillery pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of making off without paying for fuel.

The defendant didn’t pay for petrol worth £50.01 at Tesco in Ebbw Vale on November 18, 2023 and fuel worth £60.03 at Chapel Garage, Blaina Road, Brynmawr on March 7 this year.

The driving while disqualified offences happened on the same day and when he was at the wheel of an Audi A3 car.

Blanchard, of Oxford Street, was sent to prison for 16 weeks and banned from driving for 14 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.