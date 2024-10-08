In the early hours of October 7 ‘six tonnes’ of waste was fly tipped on Pencarn Lane in Duffryn, Newport.

The fly tipped items include filled bin bags, crates, wooden floorboards, and a toilet basin.

A resident, Dale Johnston, of Newport, warned the culprits that the nearby buildings had CCTV cameras, and the incident had been reported to the police.

In a post on Facebook, Dale Johnston said: “To the person or persons who fly tipped about six tonnes on Pencarn lane this morning, you never saw the CCTV on the buildings. Police have been informed.”

What is the law on fly tipping?





The Newport City Council Website states: "Fly tipping is the illegal dumping of waste or bulky items on land that is not licensed to receive it.

"This includes domestic waste dumped near or next to public litter bins.

"It is a serious criminal offence that can result in unlimited fines and/or a prison sentence."

What should you do if you discover fly tipped waste?





Fly-tipped waste can be dangerous so do not touch any waste or items that may be hazardous such as asbestos or syringes.

If you find waste take a note of what you can see, the date, time and location and report the incident to the council.

You can report fly tipping via Newport City Council's online form or calling the contact centre on 01633 656656.

If you witness someone fly tipping do not approach the offender, instead make a note of what is dumped, the location of the offence, and take pictures (if possible and safe to do so).

How can you properly remove your waste?