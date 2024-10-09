USW sold its former campus in Caerleon for £6.2m to a property developer, Redrow plc, in 2019.

Despite having plans to build over 300 new houses denied by the council, Redrow eventually gained planning permission to build around 220 new three to five bedroom houses and work started on demolishing the old university in 2020.

Concerns by those objecting the plans were surrounding how Caerleon's old Roman roads, and the one-way traffic system might not be suitable for the inevitable increase in traffic. There were also concerns about air pollution.

Today, October 7 2024, work continues on building these new homes, alongside converting the Grade II listed building pictured in the centre of the site into apartments.

Some may recognise the building from Netflix's Sex Education. (Image: Newsquest) Before the old university site was sold to Redrow, residents of Caerleon were hoping it could be taken over by Caerleon Comprehensive School.

The college campus was also one of the filming locations for Netflix series Sex Education.

In the footage, you can see work being completed on the 169 new-builds, with 48 homes being converted from the site's four listed buildings and one further retained building.

House prices on this new Redrow site are being advertised as between £435,000 and £681,000, with more house styles and their pricing to be confirmed.

Redrow has been behind many housing developments across Gwent, including Mon Bank in Newport, Carnegie Court, Bassaleg, The Maltings, Llantarnam as well as in other areas.

If you are interested in purchasing or viewing one of these homes. You can find all relevant information here.