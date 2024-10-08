People who live in Abertillery have recently seen a new banking hub open in the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Park Place in the last few weeks.

Amid a large amount of banks closing, many residents have reacted positively to the news of a banking hub in the area.

Lloyds, Halifax, Santander, Natwest, HSBC, and Barclays will be at the hub.

Barrie Morgan says the hub is a great support to the elderly members of Abertillery.

Barrie Morgan says the hub will be a great support to the older members of the community (Image: NQ) He added: "Although I might not use it myself, I think it's great that there will now be somewhere that those people who prefer to have a face to face interaction will still have that ability."

Friends Linda and Jean were enjoying a cup of coffee in the local Fradd's Kitchen café and said it was "reassuring" to know there was some form of bank in the town.

Friends Linda and Jean have welcomed the opening of the hub (Image: NQ) They added: "We've seen so many banks come and go in the last few years, so it's really reassuring for some people, many like us, who might not like using online banking or whatever it is these days, to know that the hub is there."

This was a sentiment echoed by a trio of ladies sat at the next table, Pat, Kay and Christine.

Pat said: "Sometimes the Post Office can get a bit crowded, so it's nice to know that we have that hub there where we can go and speak to someone from our own banks in a quieter setting."

Pat, Kay and Christine say it is a good thing they will be able to speak to representatives from their banks at the hub (Image: NQ)

Other residents said that the hub was a "positive thing" for the community due to the sheer lack of banks around South Wales.

However, it is not just the older members of the Abertillery community who have praised the presence of the hub.

Skye Jones believes that the hub is great for those who cannot use online banking.

A member of the younger generation, Skye Jones believes the hub is a great way of making sure those who don't use online banking aren't left behind (Image: NQ) She said: "My generation are all using online and mobile banking, so it won't affect me, but I think it's really great to see something like this in place so that those who don't have access to or don't understand today's technology can still deal with their money in a way that they're used to."

Christine Crowley agreed, saying that having the hub in town was "very supportive" of the lesser-technology adept members of the community.

Christine Crowley has welcomed the hub, noting that it will be a really big help with so many local bank branches closing recently (Image: NQ)

She said: "We've lost so many banks around here already, so having this hub where people can come to their bank in a way will be a really big help to a lot of people.

"We've just seen a lot in Ebbw Vale close, and we never seem to know when another is going to go, so to have this here will help that concern."

Abertillery's banking hub is open 9am to 5pm at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Monday to Friday.