For the past few weeks much of the UK has been met with on-and-off heavy showers along with some sunny skies in regions.

However, now the Met Office has issued that a drop in conditions with see temperatures plummet starting next week.

Along with a change in weather, there will also be more heavy rain in some reasons as well as thunderstorms in some parts of the UK.

Will ex-Hurricane Kirk impact us? Here’s how the week is looking… — Met Office (@metoffice) October 7, 2024

UK temperatures to plummet next week - Met Office

Starting from Friday, October 11, the Met Office shares that a "colder interlude" across all of the UK will be caused by wind that pushes showers to the south.

The Met Office shares: " Perhaps a more organised spell of rain and stronger winds across Scotland especially as we head into the weekend, meanwhile southern areas are likely to see much drier conditions than of late with some sunshine by day.

"Temperatures below average, especially in the north with some overnight frost possible along with some patchy mist and fog.

"Later in the weekend likely to turn more unsettled once more with outbreaks of rain and some stronger winds expected to return to the northwest of the UK especially, although the southeast may well hang on to drier conditions throughout."

Following a cooler weekend, the Met Office long-range forecast for October 21 to November 4 suggests that a "continuation of low-pressure systems tracking in from the Atlantic is the most likely scenario for the rest of October."

RECOMMENDED READING

Thunderstorms may cause travel disruption in England and Wales – Met Office

The weather forecasters add that it will likely mean "wet and windy weather at times, especially across England and Wales, but with a suggestion that Scotland and Northern Ireland may be more likely to see longer breaks in the weather and more in the way of drier spells."

Towards the end of October, the Met Office hints that drier conditions could see overnight fog and frost.

In terms of temperatures, there is a chance that they will be "close to average overall in the south, but probably below average in the north and northwest."