A MAN was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash closed an A-road in Newbridge.
Following a two-vehicle crash on the A472 in Newbridge, a man was taken to hospital as a precaution on Monday, October 7.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said they received the report of the crash at around 1pm, and added: "Officers attended along with the ambulance service and the fire and rescue service."
The crash involved two vehicles - a Vauxhall Astra and a Scania lorry.
The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a man, was taken to hospital as a precaution.
His injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
Those with more information on the incident are advised to call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here