Following a two-vehicle crash on the A472 in Newbridge, a man was taken to hospital as a precaution on Monday, October 7.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said they received the report of the crash at around 1pm, and added: "Officers attended along with the ambulance service and the fire and rescue service."

The crash involved two vehicles - a Vauxhall Astra and a Scania lorry.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a man, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

His injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Those with more information on the incident are advised to call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.