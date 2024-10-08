Kaysha, who will soon be celebrating 20 years on the stage, teamed up with Newbridge Memo in 2022 and to finish off 2024's programme Kaysha will also be playing songs from her BBC Radio Wales A-listed album 'The Song Goes On'.

Kaysha said: "The current price to travel, eat, drink and watch a gig in Cardiff, Newport or Swansea is very high, and it is hard for people outside of the area to afford on a consistent basis. Especially when faced with the current cost of living.

"Too many music venues are closing down in these small towns and I see it as my job to help stop this. People need to band together to help change the course of this train. Soon venues outside of the large cities are going to close their doors if we don't find a way. I don't have all the answers right now, but I won't stop trying until I do.

"The world can be a dark place, I've lived through depression, anxiety and alcoholism and one thing that has kept me on this earth is, is the music."

Kaysha is about to head back into the studio to record more music with producer and musician Chris Peet.

Fellow BBC Radio Wales A-lister Caitlin Lavagna will be supporting Kaysha Louvain at this show. Tickets are £5 and can be purchased at the TIWN Media website.