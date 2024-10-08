The show will be coming to The Riverfront in Newport on Friday, November 8, Memo Arts Centre in Barry on Wednesday, November 13, and The Drill Hall in Chepstow on Thursday, November 21, and Friday, November 22 before a run between November 27, 2024 and January 4, 2025 at Sherman Theatre in Cardiff.

Written by Katie Elin-Salt and directed by Alice Eklund, this new show with songs is designed for children aged three to six.

The story is a familiar one, but with a twist, as Red, the main character, learns a valuable lesson about the true meaning of Christmas.

The show will be presented in both English and Welsh, with the Welsh version, Yr Hugan Fach Goch, translated by Lily Beau.

The show will be performed by Grace O’Brien and Mari Fflur.

Ms Elin-Salt, who also wrote last year’s Sherman Studio Christmas show, said: "I am thrilled to be invited back to write another Christmas story for the brilliant young audiences of Sherman Theatre.

"I hope this story helps to support children in exploring all the things that can make each Christmas feel so special - love, laughter, joy, excitement and quality time spent with our best people."

Over the last 40 years, Sherman Theatre’s Christmas productions have introduced many children to the magic of theatre.

The run is supported by Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru.