To make up for the shortened days, the clocks will go back across the UK to give us an extra hour of much needed sunlight as we approach the darker months.

Here is everything you need to know about clock changes in the UK this year.

When do the clocks go back?





In autumn, the clocks will go back at 2am on the last Sunday of October, which this year falls on Sunday, October 27.

The clocks are scheduled to change on the last Sunday of October, which will fall on October 27 this year (Image: Canva) It means an extra hour in bed for your Sunday lie-in and this will give an extra hour of daylight as the darker nights roll in.

Do I need to change the clocks myself?





In the majority of cases, the days of manually changing your clocks are long gone.

Any device connected to the internet such as smartphones, televisions, laptops and tablets will change automatically.

However - be careful - alarm clocks, car radios and other devices not connected to the internet will need to be adjusted manually.

Why do we change the clocks?





The principal reason we change the clocks is to make the most of the daylight.

The first clock change was introduced by the German government in 1916 during the First World War as a means of saving energy - the longer the daylight hours lasted, the less electricity required.

Many European governments followed suit, including Britain, and so British Summer Time was born, with the current system in place since 1971.