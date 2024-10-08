Cefn Hengoed Post Office has re-opened under new management.
The Post Office, at 56 Hengoed Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Hengoed, will restore services to the area after the branch temporarily closed due to the retirement of the postmaster in April.
It will be open Monday to Sunday from 8.30am to 5.30pm, providing 63 hours of Post Office service a week to customers.
Santosh Samudrala, Post Office area change manager, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Cefn Hengoed as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”
