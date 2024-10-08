Nursery, Reception and Year 1 pupils in Torfaen are being given early bike training.
Torfaen County Borough Council's active travel and road safety team is offering balance bike sessions to primary schools to give younger pupils the chance to learn the basics of how to ride a bike.
The sessions teach them these skills in a fun and practical way, with lots of games and activities giving children their first taste of cycling.
Twenty-four schools have signed up for the training so far.
Catrin Evans, headteacher, Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran said: “Our pupils from Nursery to Year 1 really enjoyed and benefitted immensely from their balance bike sessions. They were all thoroughly engaged and motivated.
“It was great to see their confidence grow as each session progressed.”
Leeann Lewis and Aeden Oneill, from Gethin Mtb who run the balance bike training, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working alongside Torfaen Council delivering balance bike training to all primary schools within the authority.
“It is a huge opportunity for children to begin life on two wheels leading to healthier lifestyles and a sustainable way of life.”
Balance bikes – which do not have pedals – are all provided along with helmets and other apparatus used to help develop children’s balance and confidence.
Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “By teaching our children these vital skills, we are not only promoting a healthier lifestyle but also ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate our roads safely."
