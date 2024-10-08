A MAN in his 70s has been hospitalised following a crash during the weekend.
Commercial Road, in Abersychan, Pontypool, was closed by police officers just after 3.30pm on Sunday, October 6, between Bluetts Road and New Road.
Gwent Police were able to confirm that the crash had involved one car and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service following the crash.
However, a police spokesperson told the Argus the man's injuries were not considered to be life threatening or changing.
They said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Commercial Road, Pontypool, at around 3pm on Sunday 6 October.
"Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."
Gwent Police officially reopened Commercial Road in Abersychan, Pontypool at around 7.30pm on Sunday, October 6.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here