Commercial Road, in Abersychan, Pontypool, was closed by police officers just after 3.30pm on Sunday, October 6, between Bluetts Road and New Road.

Gwent Police were able to confirm that the crash had involved one car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service following the crash.

However, a police spokesperson told the Argus the man's injuries were not considered to be life threatening or changing.

Gwent Police officially reopened Commercial Road in Abersychan, Pontypool at around 7.30pm on Sunday, October 6.